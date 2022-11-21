The One Ingredient Mary McCartney Can't Live Without - Exclusive

Good cooking relies on interesting ingredients to elevate the dish. This is especially true for vegetarian cuisine, which showcases plant-based ingredients to create delicious and exciting dishes. Mary McCartney is one of the most prominent meat-free chefs of the day. McCartney grew up in a famously vegetarian household with her father, musician Paul McCartney, and her mother, photographer, cookbook author, and vegetarian meal creator Linda McCartney.

Mary McCartney has continued the legacy of meat-free cooking through activism and cookbooks. Now, her show, "Mary McCartney Serves It Up!" which premiered its newest season on discovery+ in November 2022, brings McCartney's knowledge and expertise into the kitchens, teaching those at home and McCartney's celebrity guests how to create simple and effective vegetarian and vegan meals.

We got the chance to speak with McCartney in an exclusive interview about her show and vegetarian cooking. We asked McCartney about the one ingredient she can't live without in the kitchen. The answer might surprise you.