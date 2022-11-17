How Vegetarian Cooking Has Changed, According To Mary McCartney - Exclusive

Mary McCartney comes from a very famous vegetarian family. Her mother, Linda McCartney, released a vegetarian cookbook in the late 1980s and founded her own frozen meal company a few years later. Her father, the iconic musician Paul McCartney, became a vegetarian in 1975 thanks to the influence of his wife, Linda (per Vegan.com). So it is safe to say Mary McCartney has been eating vegetarian since before it was cool or even popular. After leaving home McCartney decided to stay with the vegetarian diet saying, "I realized that I had picked up enough and I enjoyed cooking enough that I knew how to do it in a way that felt satisfying. I stuck with it because I wanted to rather than feeling like I had to, which is important."

Now, McCartney is paving the vegetarian food way with vibrant and easy recipes for everyone. In addition to her vegetarian cookbooks, including "Food: Vegetarian Home Cooking" and "At My Table: Vegetarian Feasts for Family and Friends," McCartney stars in the cooking show "Mary McCartney Cooks It Up!," now in its third season on Discovery+. In the show, McCartney meets with famous friends. They reminisce and tell stories as she walks them and the audience through delicious and simple meals. A lot has changed in vegetarian cooking since McCartney's childhood. We got a chance to speak with her in an exclusive interview about how vegetarian cooking has evolved.