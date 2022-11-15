Mary McCartney Serves It Up! Is Inviting Some Familiar Faces To The Kitchen - Exclusive Interview

You've written numerous cookbooks, and you've been a strong plant-based food advocate for years. What made you want to branch out and do a television show?

I like to be able to connect with the audience or connect with people and share recipe ideas, and it feels much more natural to be able to show somebody how to make something than write it down. Sometimes people just like to be shown the recipe. Also, I love the idea of people being able to bring their laptop or TV or iPad into the kitchen and put on the show and cook along with me. I talk down the camera to the viewer, so it's about a way of connecting more with people, and that way, I get messages on my social media and I can get feedback, and it's quite accessible. It is a good way of showcasing recipes and life startups.

Who can we expect to see on this season of the show?

Oh, we've got some great guests. We've got Bryan Adams. He is on the "Instant Comfort"-themed episode. We make a skillet caponata pizza, which is packed full of flavor. Then we have Celeste, who's an amazing Oscar-nominated singer. We do the episode which is called "Grill Time." Jamie Dornan is "Quick Classics," the actor, and there's Simone Ashley, who's an actress who's in "Bridgerton." She is on the "20 Minutes or Less" episode.

We have good guests, and they come and join me in the kitchen, and they have ... The tone of this season is even more relaxed [and] spontaneous, hanging out in the kitchen, cooking easy food together, and enjoying each other's company, making it casual and accessible.

The show always seems to be a very low-pressure cooking show. It seems to be very accessible to people.

Yes. This season, the more I do, the more I try to simplify the recipes [and] simplify what you need to do. There's an amazing ice cream cake that I do in this season [that] is actually pretty much more of an assembly job than a recipe. You put it all together, but it's something that I've been making for years that my mom taught me, and I've adapted it a little bit and tweaked it over the years. It's a really fun recipe.