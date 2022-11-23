Valerie Bertinelli Is Celebrating Her Divorce And Twitter Is Loving It

Valerie Bertinelli has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager, starring in popular sitcoms such as "Hot in Cleveland" and "One Day at a Time" (via IMDb). Now, the 62-year-old actress has also made a name for herself as a celebrity chef. Bertinelli co-hosts "Kids Baking Championship" with Duff Goldman and even has her own show on the Food Network, "Valerie's Home Cooking" (via Food Network). Even though Bertinelli is a Golden Globe-winning actress and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it is her chef hat that she feels most comfortable wearing. When speaking about this newer aspect of her career with Closer Weekly, the Delaware native revealed, "I was never quite comfortable acting. Now I'm just able to be me and cook."

While she may be best known for her work on-screen, Bertinelli has been very candid about her life behind the camera. The actress has opened up about various personal issues, sharing emotional messages about her weight loss struggles and, recently, responding to Matthew Perry's relationship accusations. Bertinelli, who has been married twice, just posted on Twitter, celebrating her divorce from her second husband, Tom Vitale.