Taco John's 'Nachos Navidad' Have Returned For The Holiday Season

There are dozens of festive food items that hit the chain restaurant scene once the holiday season rolls around, but finding one that isn't a dessert is a much harder task than it may sound. With gingerbread, peppermint, hazelnut, and cocoa being some of the most popular flavors of the season (via Bob's Red Mill), it isn't too much of a surprise that eateries from IHOP to Chuck E. Cheese tend to go the sweet route when sprucing up their respective menus for the holidays. And don't get us wrong. We love washing down a holiday pie from McDonald's with one of Chick-fil-A's Peppermint Chip Milkshakes just as much as the next person. However, considering that we've seen some seriously creative concoctions this year, like Taco Bell's massive (and short-lived) Cheez-It Tostada, we don't think it's wrong for consumers to seek out something more when they want to celebrate the holidays with flavor.

Fortunately, there's at least one eatery serving up a festive plate of grub that won't give you the gift of cavities: Taco John's. According to Restaurant News, the Wyoming-based "West-Mex" chain has been ringing in the holiday season with its Nachos Navidad for more than 25 years. If you've been snug in your bed with visions of the savory, Christmas-themed snack dancing in your head since its departure from the menu on New Year's Eve last year, it's time to wake up, as Chew Boom reports that the menu item has finally made its annual return.