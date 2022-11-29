Taco John's 'Nachos Navidad' Have Returned For The Holiday Season
There are dozens of festive food items that hit the chain restaurant scene once the holiday season rolls around, but finding one that isn't a dessert is a much harder task than it may sound. With gingerbread, peppermint, hazelnut, and cocoa being some of the most popular flavors of the season (via Bob's Red Mill), it isn't too much of a surprise that eateries from IHOP to Chuck E. Cheese tend to go the sweet route when sprucing up their respective menus for the holidays. And don't get us wrong. We love washing down a holiday pie from McDonald's with one of Chick-fil-A's Peppermint Chip Milkshakes just as much as the next person. However, considering that we've seen some seriously creative concoctions this year, like Taco Bell's massive (and short-lived) Cheez-It Tostada, we don't think it's wrong for consumers to seek out something more when they want to celebrate the holidays with flavor.
Fortunately, there's at least one eatery serving up a festive plate of grub that won't give you the gift of cavities: Taco John's. According to Restaurant News, the Wyoming-based "West-Mex" chain has been ringing in the holiday season with its Nachos Navidad for more than 25 years. If you've been snug in your bed with visions of the savory, Christmas-themed snack dancing in your head since its departure from the menu on New Year's Eve last year, it's time to wake up, as Chew Boom reports that the menu item has finally made its annual return.
Ordering Nachos Navidad means supporting a few good causes
In a world full of sugary holiday desserts, Taco John's Nachos Navidad can provide a nice relief to all of the sweet treats we indulge in this time of year. Consisting of seasonally-appropriate red, green, and yellow tortilla chips topped with ground beef, nacho cheese, refried beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream, Chew Boom reports that the festive dish has made its long-awaited re-appearance at participating Taco John's for the 27th year in a row, and fans seem pretty stoked about their return.
"I had these a few years ago and they were shockingly good," one Redditor said in response to the news. "The packers may (will) lose, but I've learned nachos navidad are back at Taco John's, so tonight was worth it," quipped another fan on Twitter.
According to Taco John's, Nachos Navidad will be available until December 29. Prices will vary by location, though Chew Boom reports that customers can expect to shell out about $7.49 for a regular-sized order topped with ground beef, while orders with grilled chicken or sirloin steak will go for around $7.89 and $8.49, respectively. If you feel like that's a bit pricey for a plate of colorful chips, meat, and cheese, keep in mind that franchisees select local charities to donate a portion of the proceeds to, so every time you chow down on a platter of Nachos Navidad, you'll be giving back to a good cause.