Chuck E. Cheese Dropped A Winter Dessert Menu

There's something really special about Chuck E. Cheese that has made it attractive to kids for generations. Maybe it's the promise of getting incredible prizes just by playing colorful, flashing arcade machines. Maybe it's getting to see the legendary animatronic mouse himself belt out some energetic tunes during a 5-year-old's birthday party. Or maybe it's something in the food that makes kids get excited when they walk inside the home of Mr. Charles Entertainment Cheddar (via Insider).

Despite the fact Chuck E. Cheese is well-known for its arcade-style games and overactive tykes, the food at the chain does stand out from other kid-friendly pizza joints. Chron reports that although the establishment is geared towards family-friendly activities, some locations can serve beer or wine on the premises with a two-drink limit. Chuck E. Cheese even has its own online brand called "Pasqually's Pizza & Wings" (named after a member of Chuck's gang), where customers can order everything from the restaurant's famed pizza and Buffalo wings (via QSR Magazine). Just because it's focused on kids doesn't mean the food doesn't have to appeal to kids alone.

With that idea in mind, it seems that ol' Chuck is trying to get families to shake off the winter blues by offering a brand new dessert menu.