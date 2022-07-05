Taco Bell's New Cheez-It Tostada Is Already Gone. Here's Why
Although Taco Bell might be known for its Baja Blast, quesaritos, and Mexican Pizza, the fast food chain usually has other creations up its sleeve. Recently, Taco Bell released a new extra-cheesy and crunchy product, the giant Cheez-It Tostada. If you've ever wanted to eat Taco Bell's meat, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and sour cream on an enormous Cheez-it, this was your chance. The catch? This was only available in Irvine, California.
In the final week of June 2022, Taco Bell's Cheez-It Tostada arrived. By July 3, 2022, the company announced the product would not longer be available. As Taco Bell explained in a statement, the supplies for the Cheez-It Tostada ran out rather fast because of the high demand for the product. Besides the tostada, Taco Bell also introduced a Crunchwrap with a Cheez-It in the middle. Even though the Cheez-It menu items were only available in Irvine, it's not too surprising that they sold out quickly. The Cheez-It Tostada even made national news and was addressed on Stephen Colbert's talk show. During his "The Late Show" monologue, the host said, "I believe that giant Cheez-Its are a basic American right."
Will Taco Bell bring back the Cheez-It menu items?
Cheez-It lovers outside of Irvine might be disappointed that they weren't able to get a chance to try out this tostada or Crunchwrap, but is there any chance that these products will eventually arrive at Taco Bell locations nationwide? On July 3, 2022, the company shared in a press release that they recognize that they had a hit on their hands with these limited-time products. The statement continued, "Even though we can't guarantee that any specific test item will rollout nationwide, at Taco Bell, we never say never!"
While we don't know all the specifics of how Taco Bell chooses items to launch across the country, we do know that there's demand for the Cheez-It concoctions. In a review of both the Cheez-It Tostada and the Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, Business Insider's Molly O'Brien wrote, "It's definitely the next cult classic." One lucky Taco Bell customer posted photos of the Cheez-It products to Reddit and gave the tostada a 9 out of 10 rating. So sure, there's some novelty there, but it sounds like they taste good, too.
If you wish you could bite into a tostada starring a giant Cheez-It, don't give up hope yet. The Mexican Pizza returned to Taco Bell's menu, and Taco Bell also brought nacho fries back for a limited-time. We'll be keeping our eyes out to see if Cheez-Its come back to the chain.