Jacques Pépin Schooled Jimmy Fallon In A Leftover Thanksgiving Sandwich Competition

Ever since Julia Child's famous omelet cooking demonstration on "I've Been Reading" back in 1962, the world has been fascinated with cooking shows. No matter how many times a television chef shows us how to cook something, we're always intrigued with the way the professionals — or the not so professionals — move about the kitchen. We look at their techniques and the ease at which they produce a seemingly perfect dish, and if they can make us laugh at the same time, it makes for great entertainment. But celebrity chefs aren't just visible on food channels — they can also be watched on late-night TV. Since Jimmy Fallon took over the "The Tonight Show" from Jay Leno, for example, the variety show has seen a number of celebrity chefs visit its New York City set, including the likes of José Andrés and Martha Stewart.

In 2013, Mediate reported that food lovers were looking forward to Fallon's takeover as host, as his status as a "gourmand" would likely mean more chefs appearing on the show. While it's probably true that the host loves his guest chefs (and food), his own cooking techniques leave much to be desired — if what we see onscreen is anything to go by! On the November 23 Thanksgiving episode of the "Tonight Show," Fallon, alongside guest and celebrity chef Jacques Pépin, attempted to make a leftover turkey sandwich, and you can probably guess whose was better.