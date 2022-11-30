The Tragic Death Of Chef And Restaurateur Michael Ginor

Ginor died of a heart attack while participating in a recent Iron Man triathlon in Israel, a country where he once lived and whose cuisine he admired. The news of his passing came as a shock to friends and family, as the husband, father, and grandfather was reported to be an active runner and triathlon participant. In the days following his death, friends and fellow stars began sharing touching tributes to the late chef on social media. Writer Mark Caro reflected on his encounter with Ginor in a tweet, saying, "When we met in Philadelphia, he led me on a pilgrimage to find the city's best banh mi sandwich. He loved talking about food and family, and I'm shocked and sad to hear of his passing."

Journalist Pervaiz Shallwani also reminisced on his interactions with Ginor, posting, "He was one of my favorite #FeedMeTV interviews: kind, funny & generous with his time. A sad day in the food world. He put foie gras on the American dining map but was much more." Chef David Burke summed up Ginor's personality: "Michael had a huge heart, huge smile and loved to laugh. Curious to see the world and learn and he took many of us on tour w him. He had an appetite for knowledge and he loved putting people together." Ginor's Instagram account has been updated with information about his funeral, which will take place on November 30 and where guests are encouraged to wear the "Michael Ginor uniform:" jeans, a black T-shirt, and a chef's jacket.