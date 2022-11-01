The Devastating Death Of Julie And Julia Author Julie Powell

The New York Times reports that Julie Powell, food blogger and author of the book "Julie and Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously," died on October 26 at her upstate New York home due to cardiac arrest. She was 49 years old.

Powell rose to fame as a blogger chronicling her attempts to cook her way through every recipe — that's right, all 524 — in Julia Child's book "Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Volume 1." The blog eventually became fodder for Powell's aforementioned 2005 book. That book was later turned into a movie, 2009's Nora Ephron-directed "Julie and Julia," in which actress Amy Adams portrayed Powell (via People).

According to Salon, the platform on which her blog was originally published, Powell had no formal culinary training and was teaching herself and learning as she went along. "I'd written about all of it, my mistakes and my minor triumphs," Powell wrote about her blog, which raked in over 400,000 views, in "Julie and Julia." "She truly made her own lane. We were lucky enough to be in the conduit," said Salon senior writer Mary Elizabeth Williams.