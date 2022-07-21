Read This Before Trying TikTok's Viral Sea Moss Smoothie

You might have finally accepted that vegetables — like spinach, kale, cucumbers, even zucchini — can go into smoothies and still taste delicious. But sea moss?! The thought of blending what sounds like seaweed into a drink doesn't necessarily sound the most appetizing. Per sea moss smoothie fan and health food blogger, Good Food Baddie, the ingredient has a mucus-like texture but a "light taste" that's hard to detect once it's buzzed up in a fruity drink.

More importantly, for those wanting a health boost, experts say the low-calorie ocean algae is packed with benefits for your body. According to Healthline, sea moss is full of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. It also provides iodine, which can improve your thyroid function. Note, however, that the FDA has not approved the use of many sea moss supplements (via Cleveland Clinic). Healthline also cautions that because not much research has been done on sea moss and its effects, you may want to proceed with caution.

TikTok isn't the first to come up with the idea of eating (or drinking) sea moss. Eater reports that the algae is common in island cuisine — like in the Caribbean, Indonesia, and Hawaii — where it's incorporated into a variety of dishes, from salads to desserts.