Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition Drops Friday On Magnolia Network

These days, it seems like you can't go anywhere without seeing Joanna Gaines smiling face or her Magnolia brand label. Go to Target? There's the home section called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. Go to the grocery store? There's Magnolia Journal at the checkout. Go to the hair salon? There she is, smiling out from the cover of People magazine. Turn on your TV set? There's the Magnolia Network. The network with the tagline "TV that feels like home," has churned out content that people want to watch.

The "Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines" host doesn't run the Magnolia empire alone, she's aided by her husband Chip Gaines. The long-time stars of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" even own a shopping complex called the Silos (per Variety). If you get peckish from all the Instagrammable design moments, you can stop off at the sit-down Magnolia Table, pop in for a pick-me-up at Magnolia Press, or try one of Joanna's personal recipes at Silos Baking Co.

But hers aren't the only home recipes featured at Silos Baking Co., the winner of "Silos Baking Competition" gets their recipe featured there as well (via Magnolia). A special Holiday edition of the show is coming later this week.