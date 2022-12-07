Cloud Bread Was The Top TikTok Food Trend Of 2022

It happens before you even know it. You get home from work, you're scrolling through TikTok, and suddenly, several hours have passed. Rest assured, you're not alone; according to Wallaroo, TikTok has more than one billion users across 154 countries and 138 million regular users in just the United States as of late November 2022. Additionally, most users open the app eight times per day and spend more than one and a half hours scrolling through content. With 80% of its users ranging from 18 to 34 years of age, the app holds tons of influence throughout a range of categories, including food.

Last year, one of the biggest food trends to emerge from TikTok was Emily Mariko's salmon rice bowl. It started as a traditional Japanese dish with salmon, white rice, soy sauce, Japanese Kewpie mayo, Sriracha, and, most interestingly, an ice cube (via TikTok). As it turns out, she used the ice cube to microwave leftover rice in a way that kept it moist. "Why have I never thought of this?" one comment read. As 2022 comes to an end, it's a good time to reflect on what TikTok food trends have rocked the world this year. Although there were many, one stood above the others.