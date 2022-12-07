Reddit May Have Guessed The Release Of Aldi's Traditional Beef Rib Roast

Discount grocery chain Aldi is serious about the holiday season, as evident from its curation of festive, themed goodies. Aldi's ugly sweater cookie kit and gouda holiday trees are just two of its newer, popular products that have already drummed up buzz on social media.

The international supermarket also has some yearly traditions of its own, including Aldi's annual Christmas commercial, which features its famous and beloved mascot, Kevin the Carrot. And similar to how Aldi super fans crowd around the TV waiting for this iconic advertisement to drop every year, customers are also hoping that the chain brings back another holiday favorite — the traditional beef rib roast. A holiday classic in general, Aldi's beef rib roast is available in two versions: a classic bone-in option and a New York strip roast. Last year, this product gained major traction on Reddit, mainly for its affordable price point of $6.99 a pound. Now, Redditors are asking when this beloved item will make its return to stores — and they might have just gotten the date right.