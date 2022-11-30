Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season

Emporium Selection Gouda Cheese Holiday Trees have returned to Aldi's shelves for one of the most festive times of the year (per its website). A package includes 14 pieces of cheese that peel off into Christmas tree shapes. Imported from Holland, the product has a listed price of $4.49 online, though it might not be available or have the same price tag at all locations.

Two years ago when Aldi shared the tree-shaped snacks on its Instagram account, some people seemed eager to score some but had trouble finding them. "Will there be more closer to Xmas? Haven't seen these AT ALL," one user wrote. Another comment read, "I've been searching forever and can't find these holiday cheeses anywhere." Disappointingly, someone seemed convinced their store just didn't sell the item: "Maybe we would if you made this available in every single store." However, not all comments were riddled with sadness. Some called the seasonal cheese cute or gushed about their love for Aldi's cheeses.

Last year, Aldi posted about the cheesy trees on Facebook and sparked some holiday cheer. Among a range of reactions, one shopper responded, "They're back !? Excellent, loved them last year ! (loved them even more when they discounted them the week after Christmas)." A second customer also vouched for the item: "got this last year-soooo yummy!"