The Unexpected Ingredient Joel McHale Loves To Add To A Bloody Mary

Blood Mary is essentially cold tomato soup in the guise of a cocktail. There, we said it. That only means you can have it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Since the classic Bloody Mary recipe is savory, one can get creative with it and add olives, shrimp, or even cheese to it. The possibilities are endless with this one.

There's a reason why Bloody Mary has stood the test of time. The cocktail is so versatile that with complementary accouterments, you can shake up interesting new flavors each time. A simple way to amp up your Bloody Mary game is by adding Old Bay Seasoning to it. Or simply add some onion and celery salt to it like Ina Garten would (via Food Network).

If experimenting is not what you're into, you can visit these 12 places that serve some of the best Bloody Marys in America. Or you could find out what actor and comedian Joel McHale has to say. Tapped as the first-ever Chief Happy Hour Officer for Q Mixers, McHale is clearly a cocktail enthusiast and has spoken with Mashed in the past about making adult beverages. More recently, the actor shared a twist on the Bloody Mary that is so simple, it might change your mind about having someone else make the drink for you.