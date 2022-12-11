Krispy Kreme Brings Back A Day Of $1 Dozens For Another Year

Hear ye, hear ye! Krispy Kreme is all set to spread some sweetly glazed holiday cheer. If you're a fan, you probably know that throughout the year, the doughnut chain tends to have deals and even offers free doughnuts and coffee on occasion. Remember when it gave out free Original Glazed doughnuts on midterm voting day? You never know when the pastry haven will give out free treats, but there are some recurring promotions to expect. This year, Krispy Kreme gave free doughnuts to customers on National Doughnut Day on June 3 and lowered the price of a dozen glazed doughnuts based on how much a gallon of gas cost at the time.

If you are a Krispy Kreme Rewards member, you'll get coupons for a free Krispy Kreme doughnut and coffee throughout your birthday month. What's more, you can claim a free doughnut by simply signing up. The chain's rewards plan keeps track of your purchases and gives credits for them. If you have enough credits, you can redeem them for even more free doughnuts.

Speaking of the holiday cheer we mentioned earlier, the company is back with the "Day of the Dozens" this year, so save the date, doughnut lovers, because the chain is trying to add more holey foods to your diet.