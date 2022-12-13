Oreo Teamed Up With K-Pop Band BLACKPINK For A New Black And Pink Cookie In Asia

You likely have a running mental list of your favorite Oreo flavors, but have you ever thought about your favorite Oreo colors? For the 100-year-old cookie brand, gone are the days of just classic black and white. The Oreo lineup includes a number of variations on the signature white creme filling (officially known as Stuf), from bright red in "Joy" Oreos to sprinkle-studded in birthday cake Oreos. The brand is also known to switch up its classic chocolate cookies, offering light brown peanut butter cookies for its chocolate peanut butter pie flavor and yellow cookies for its lemon variety. And in perhaps the most surprising visual twist on America's Favorite Cookie, Oreo collabed with Ritz last spring, unveiling a double-sided Oreo with chocolate and creme on one half, and Ritz and peanut butter on the other.

How does Oreo come up with new looks? Sometimes, the brand takes inspiration from celebrities. In 2021, Oreo released a special Lady Gaga cookie, celebrating her "Chromatica" album with pink vanilla cookies boasting a neon green Stuf center. Now, Oreo is teaming up with Blackpink on another bright and bold cookie — but its design might be different than the one you're expecting.