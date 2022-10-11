Bartenders Are Running Out Of Campari And It's Emma D'Arcy's Fault

As of only a few weeks ago, the term "negroni sbagliato" was probably not in a lot of your vocabularies. But ever since a clip of "House of the Dragon" stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke interviewing each other went viral on TikTok, Google Trends indicates that the phrase has exploded in search popularity. Interestingly, many clips of the two actors talking have been circulating on TikTok, but this particular clip has caught the eyes and ears of fans everywhere, especially those who love D'Arcy.

People started simping over D'Arcy and the way they answered Cooke's question, "What's your drink of choice?" In fact, the soundbite has been used almost 17,000 times on TikTok. In the time since the original version of the clip was posted on the official HBO Max TikTok account, many variations of the video have been produced. For example, in one adaptation of the viral video, Eric Wang amusingly explained his favorite type of apartment. Similarly, the sound inspired @notjustabartender to create a video showing how to make the now-iconic drink.

All in all, the sound is inescapable to anyone who lives online, and it may have also caused some recent difficulties for bartenders.