Prue Leith Said Matt Lucas Left GBBO Because 'He Loves Theater'

Television hosts do so much to create the atmosphere of a show. While today's fans of "The Great British Bake Off" know Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas as the duo cracking good-humored jokes and easing tensions in the white tent, the series' original hosts (or presenters, as they call them across the pond) had a big impact on the overall vibe of the show.

If you watch GBBO, you know it stands out from other competition shows because it focuses on the moments that bring contestants together, rather than the drama that drives them apart. Well, that almost wasn't the case. If it hadn't been for original hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, the show might not have honed the tone that the world has come to love.

According to The Guardian, Giedroyc and Perkins nearly quit in the early days of the show, when producers manipulated a contestant to tears via underhanded tactics and fake drama. They wouldn't come back until they were allowed to host on their own terms. As you can see, GBBO host is more than just a filler post; it's a key role in the success of the show. Six seasons later, newer host Matt Lucas has bid a fond farewell to GBBO, ushering in a new era for the beloved series. What made him leave such a free, positive workplace?