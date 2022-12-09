The Biggest Names In The GBBO Fandom's Race To Replace Matt Lucas

Fans took to "The Great British Bake Off" subReddit to talk about Matt Lucas's departure and speculate on who would make a good replacement. Several names came up. Richard Ayoade seems to be the go-to replacement guy amongst several fandoms. "The IT Crowd" and "The Watch" star has had his name brought up by fans of various TV shows including as the new "Doctor Who" (per Metro) and as a replacement for Sandi Toksvig after her departure from GBBO in 2020 (per Daily Mail). Now his name is being floated by fans once more, Independent reports. Only time will tell if he ever gets offered one of these roles.

Fans on Twitter mentioned comedian Matt Berry, also of "The IT Crowd" fame. Diane Morgan who plays a ditzy and awkward tv presenter on "Cunk on Earth" seems to be a popular choice, with a tweet suggesting her receiving over 300 likes. However, while any of these choices might be great, one thing that appears to concern some fans is if any of these will work well with the remaining host Noel Fielding. Many people hoped that Sandi Toksvig would return. While people said they had nothing against Matt Lucas, they felt that he and Fielding together was too "chaotic," per Reddit.