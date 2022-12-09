The Biggest Names In The GBBO Fandom's Race To Replace Matt Lucas
One of the most interesting discussions to take place after an actor leaves a beloved television show is fan speculation on who would make a good replacement. Usually these discussions are accompanied by a list of reasons why the new person would be a good fit. "The Great British Bake Off" has received its fair share of varying hosts and judges, and fans always discuss who would make a good host when any of those moved on. The latest news about Matt Lucas's departure from GBBO has plenty of people offering replacement suggestions.
When the show moved from the BBC to Channel 4 it caused a walk-out from judge Mary Berry and hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, according to RadioTimes.com. They were replaced with judge Prue Leith and hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, Time Out reports. When Toksvig left, fans speculated who would replace her and were surprised but pleased upon hearing that Matt Lucas was joining the cast (via Hello). Now that he's leaving, viewers are talking about who will be a good fit yet again.
Will this person finally be a host on GBBO?
Fans took to "The Great British Bake Off" subReddit to talk about Matt Lucas's departure and speculate on who would make a good replacement. Several names came up. Richard Ayoade seems to be the go-to replacement guy amongst several fandoms. "The IT Crowd" and "The Watch" star has had his name brought up by fans of various TV shows including as the new "Doctor Who" (per Metro) and as a replacement for Sandi Toksvig after her departure from GBBO in 2020 (per Daily Mail). Now his name is being floated by fans once more, Independent reports. Only time will tell if he ever gets offered one of these roles.
Fans on Twitter mentioned comedian Matt Berry, also of "The IT Crowd" fame. Diane Morgan who plays a ditzy and awkward tv presenter on "Cunk on Earth" seems to be a popular choice, with a tweet suggesting her receiving over 300 likes. However, while any of these choices might be great, one thing that appears to concern some fans is if any of these will work well with the remaining host Noel Fielding. Many people hoped that Sandi Toksvig would return. While people said they had nothing against Matt Lucas, they felt that he and Fielding together was too "chaotic," per Reddit.