Noma's Latest Cookbook Doesn't Actually Give You The Recipes

In early November, Noma released "Noma 2.0: Vegetable, Forest, and Ocean," a cookbook featuring 200 unique dishes. According to the restaurant's website, this cookbook is not like a traditional cookbook that you can cook from. Rather it's more of an inspiration book with photos of nature and food itself. Don't be disappointed, though, as the dishes can still be recreated; all you need to do is scan QR codes throughout the book to reveal recipes.

Those who have purchased the unique title have left reviews explaining how the new "not-a-cookbook" style has went over for them personally. Most of the time, the commenters said that those at home wouldn't be able to recreate such fantastic dishes, anyway. "Firstly, don't expect a cookbook when buying this. Whilst there is a link to the recipes, even the most accomplished chef would struggle to make every single element for a dish," one comment read. Another called the book "inspiring" and called creating a Noma dish on your own "exceedingly difficult."

But one thing that we can all likely agree on is: Noma's latest cookbook is a work of art — one that would look great on a coffee table. So what do you think? Would you like to see more cookbooks done in this style?