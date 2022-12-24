Here's The Difference Between Masa And Corn Flour

Are you a fan of Mexican cuisine? It's hard not to be one because traditional Mexican food is typically vibrant, colorful, fresh, tasty, and often quite spicy, which is one of the reasons why people love it. And suppose you're visiting Mexican or Tex-Mex restaurants on a regular basis, munching on anything from guacamole and tortas to nachos and taquitos. In that case, you're familiar with the star of Mexican gastronomy –- the humble tortilla. But this is not just any regular tortilla, as Mexican tortillas are traditionally made exclusively from corn (via El Pollo Norteño).

Yes, it's corn! Corn is a base for Mexican tortillas, which are then used to make a wide variety of traditional dishes such as tacos, quesadillas, burritos, fajitas, and chimichangas. And the popularity of tortillas is so immense that Mexican people eat about 300 million corn tortillas daily, which is a staggering number (per Adama). Without corn, there would probably be no Mexican cuisine at all. The Spruce Eats reports that in Mexico, this versatile crop is most commonly used to make hominy, masa harina, cornmeal, and corn flour. And although there are differences between each of them, masa and corn flour are the ones that confuse people most of all, so let's take a look at some notable differences between these two corn products.