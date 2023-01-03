Foodies Told Mashed Which Food Mascot Should Make A Comeback- Exclusive Survey

These days, when you ask someone to name an advertising mascot, they're likely to come up with one from an insurance commercial: Flo from Progressive, LiMu Emu, the AFLAC duck, or that cute little Geico gecko. Back in the 20th century, however, advertisers were all about food mascots. Quite a few of those mascots are still with us and in fact, many of them have been rebooted for the modern era: Tony the Tiger is now a Twitch streamer, while Toucan Sam got all glammed up several years ago. Other mascots, however, were quietly retired, or, in one notorious case, not-so-quietly killed off. While some of these missing mascots still have their fans, others have long faded from our memory. (Anyone remember Mr. Ripe Guy the avocado? Didn't think so.)



If we had the power to bring back any of these pensioned-off spokescharacters though, which ones would we pick? Mashed polled 582 readers and offered a choice of five: the Burger King Kids Club Gang, the California Raisins, Grimace, Mr. Peanut, and Twinkie the Kid. Which one of these mascots came out on top? As it turns out, the most popular one of the bunch is already back among the living.