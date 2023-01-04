White Castle Offers Up Some Cozy Winter Meals For A Limited Time

It's the middle of winter, and for most of us, it's the time for comfy clothes and endless comfort food. Although there's no singular definition of comfort food, we can typically count on it being hearty, cheesy, and full of flavor. While you can make some of the most popular comfort foods like macaroni and cheese and pot pie at home, per Restaurant Clicks, you might want it prepared and ready for you sometimes. Luckily, there are plenty of options available for quick and affordable comfort meals.

When it comes to comfort food offerings, though, White Castle has the lead. Primarily popular for its sliders and fries, its menu also includes desserts like brownies, cheesecake, and butter cake on a stick. When White Castle celebrated its 100th birthday, a limited-time birthday cake on a stick was added. In 2020, the chain launched its comfort food menu, focusing exclusively on hearty meals like mac and cheese and sloppy joes (via PR Newswire). Like all good things, the comfort food menu was gone in a blink. Fortunately, the chain has been feeling generous lately and decided to bring some of its beloved comfort items back.