White Castle Offers Up Some Cozy Winter Meals For A Limited Time
It's the middle of winter, and for most of us, it's the time for comfy clothes and endless comfort food. Although there's no singular definition of comfort food, we can typically count on it being hearty, cheesy, and full of flavor. While you can make some of the most popular comfort foods like macaroni and cheese and pot pie at home, per Restaurant Clicks, you might want it prepared and ready for you sometimes. Luckily, there are plenty of options available for quick and affordable comfort meals.
When it comes to comfort food offerings, though, White Castle has the lead. Primarily popular for its sliders and fries, its menu also includes desserts like brownies, cheesecake, and butter cake on a stick. When White Castle celebrated its 100th birthday, a limited-time birthday cake on a stick was added. In 2020, the chain launched its comfort food menu, focusing exclusively on hearty meals like mac and cheese and sloppy joes (via PR Newswire). Like all good things, the comfort food menu was gone in a blink. Fortunately, the chain has been feeling generous lately and decided to bring some of its beloved comfort items back.
Get your hands on White Castle's comfort food before it runs out
After the success of its last comfort menu rollout, White Castle is treating customers again by welcoming back sloppy joe sliders and mac and cheese nibblers. According to a press release, three types of sloppy joe sliders will be released that is sure to entice all sloppy joes' fans. Those capable of handling the heat can enjoy the Spicy Joe Slider, which is topped with jalapeño cheese and jalapeño crisps, per the White Castle website. Those who prefer a smoked flavor in their food can enjoy the Smokey Joe, topped with cheddar cheese and crispy onions. If you are a fan of the classics, you will likely appreciate the Sloppy Joe Sliders, which is basically a bite-size slider version of the original. But what good is a Sloppy Joe without a side, right? White Castle has got you covered with nibblers — deep-fried macaroni and cheese balls.
Perhaps the best part of the seasonal promotion is that customers can build their own puzzle of a meal for a special, lower price. You can purchase a small, 5-pack of nibblers for only $1.99. For those wanting a bit more, the nibblers also come in a 12 or 20-piece. There's no word on just how long the deals or the meals will stick around, so best to get your comfort food feast on before they disappear from White Castle's menu again.