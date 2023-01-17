Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App

Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."

But it hasn't always been easy for customers to get their hands on one of the chain's Mexican Pizzas. After its return in the spring of 2022, it was already out of stock by June. Others have found there to be a financial barrier to enjoying this classic Taco Bell treat. "Mexican Pizza[s] are delicious, but $5 a pop though?" said one incredulous, budget-minded Reddit user. "30% mark up for nostalgia," joked another. But Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is back in stock, and not only that, the chain is offering a deal on its app for a free Mexican Pizza ... but there's a catch or three.