Halo Top Just Dropped A New Flavor For Valentine's Day

It seems that love and ice cream are in the air. With Valentine's Day on the horizon, companies are dropping new initiatives and products left, right, and center. White Castle's Valentine's Day tradition of upscale fine dining is back, while Valentine's Day gift guides are spewing chocolates and flower bouquets. Just to be clear, we are not complaining about receiving decadent candies and vibrant flowers, just pointing out the mere facts.

Halo Top has now hopped on the Valentine's Day train with a new flavor, after changing its recipe for a "creamer" taste in 2022, per Instagram. Per information sent to Mashed, the low-calorie ice cream brand introduced a limited-edition Raspberry White Chip pint. Halo Top describes the dessert as a raspberry light ice cream mixed in with sweet crunchy white chips at 340 calories per pint for $4.99. For reference, an entire pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream is about 1,000 calories (via Popsugar).