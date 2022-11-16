Halo Top's Limited Edition Gingerbread House Flavor Is Back On Shelves

Halo Top's famed Gingerbread House flavor is making a limited-edition return this year to the delight of fans. According to a press release sent to Mashed, the pint is made up of gingerbread ice cream with cookie pieces and icing, and it's expected to sell for $4.99 a pint. Although the ice cream is a sweet treat, it's made with only 360 calories — suitable for eating the entire pint in one sitting. The new flavor will be available anywhere Halo Top ice cream is sold.

Two years ago, an eager Reddit user asked Halo Top fans their opinions on the flavor. "It's my all-time favorite omg ... I buy like five every time I see It lol," said one Reddit user. Another commenter wrote, "It is very, very good and definitely worth tracking down and stocking up!" On the other end, one user said the flavor was, "not [their] thing." But hey, at least it doesn't involve actually making gingerbread.

If you want to try Halo Top's seasonal Gingerbread House flavor for yourself, check out the brand's website to locate a place to purchase your own pint near you.