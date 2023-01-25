Shaquille O'Neal's Krispy Kreme Is Reopening After Arson Attack In 2021

In February 2021, the historic Ponce de Leon Krispy Kreme in Atlanta caught fire overnight in what was eventually ruled as a targeted arson towards the nearly 60-year-old building (per What Now Atlanta). In July, before there was even a chance for the brand to start reconstruction, the location caught fire again, leaving the company no choice but to demolish the structure.

A few years before the Krispy Kreme was set aflame, Shaquille O'Neal purchased it in 2016 in an effort to save the iconic store — which WSB-TV notes has been open since 1965 — from permanent closure. The fire didn't slow down either Shaq or the doughnut chain, as they both vowed to eventually restore what was lost. Before that was possible, though, a pop-up shop had to be built as a stand-in for the holiday season in 2021. Unfortunately, despite the $10,000 reward offered by the fire department, the person responsible for the original arson has still not been caught.

As promised, Shaq and Krispy Kreme are making a comeback at Ponce de Leon, according to Bake Mag, with a revamp the company seems to be proud of.