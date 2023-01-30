Buffalo Wild Wings Is In Overtime At Super Bowl LVII

There are some Super Bowl snacks that might surprise people with their popularity. There's a ridiculous amount of popcorn eaten during the Super Bowl, for instance, but for some reason, it just hasn't made its way into pop culture like other foods associated with the game — for instance, chicken wings. Of people surveyed by Mashed, 35% said chicken wings are the best food to bring to a Super Bowl party. In 2022, the National Chicken Council predicted that 1.42 billion wings would be eaten for the Super Bowl, and chicken wing chain Buffalo Wild Wings allegedly sells 13,500 wings per location over Super Bowl weekend (via Forbes).

The good news is that wing lovers probably won't have to spend as much on their snack of choice this year as they did in 2022, thanks to the fact that chicken wings are 22% cheaper this year – unlike those who prefer snacking on the ever-more-expensive chips and beer (via USA Today). But if shelling out for wings is still a little too rich for your blood, Buffalo Wild Wings might have your back. The chain just announced the return of its yearly Super Bowl promotion, and anyone who likes the thought of getting free food will want to pay attention to what goes on in the game.