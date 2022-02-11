35% Think This Is The Best Food To Bring To A Super Bowl Party

On February 13, football fans far and wide will congregate to have a Super Bowl party. But what will they eat? More importantly, if you are going to such an event, what kind of food should you bring or order to show willing? (After all, a trifle seems inappropriate, for some reason.) So, Mashed decided to ask, "What is the best food to bring to a Super Bowl party?" 598 people responded, and two options stood out from the rest.

The food that the least number of people thought would do for a Super Bowl do was potato skins. Only 3.18% favored them. Slightly more popular dishes were burgers and chili. 4.01% and 5.35% of those surveyed, respectively, said that these were the go-to foods.

In the next tier of popularity, 10.03% would like to bring buffalo chicken dip, while 11.04% prefer nachos. Standing even above such solid party staples was pizza. 31.10% of respondents considered pizza to still be the most applicable party food. However, when it comes to the Super Bowl, one food item has even pizza beat.