Deion Sanders Is Ready For The Super Bowl With Hilarious Oikos Ad

With the Super Bowl around the corner, Eagles and Chiefs fans will be rooting for their respective teams in football's biggest game of the year. But even if you're not a big sports fan, there's a lot to be excited about during the Super Bowl. If you're all about the snacks, we've rounded up the recipes you need for Super Bowl LVII, from nachos to wings. For music lovers, pop star Rihanna is sure to put on a memorable halftime show. And if you're watching the Super Bowl for the ads, there are a lot of stars to look out for.

According to Variety, Fox is charging advertisers $6 million to $7 million for a 30-second ad, so companies hope to make their commercials shine with hilarious moments and well-known celebrities.

For the Super Bowl, who better to cast in an ad than someone who's embedded in football? In a press release, yogurt brand Oikos announced that it would be bringing back football coach Deion Sanders to its commercial. Last year, Oikos' ad featured Sanders and one of his sons trying to outdo each other's strength. Here's what the greek yogurt company has in store for 2023.