PopCorners Teases New Breaking Bad Super Bowl LVII Commercial
"Breaking Bad" fans rejoice! Even though everyone's favorite science teacher-turned-meth king Walter White died in the show's finale, fans will get another chance to see actor Bryan Cranston's character on-screen with Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman (per Refinery 29 & Forbes). Cranston had previously teased the forthcoming ad in a cryptic Twitter post showing himself in his character's signature garb, amidst a merciless desert background and holding a big blue bag of PopCorners chips. The image was captioned "Breaking soon," followed by the date of the 2023 Super Bowl, heavily implying an ad was on its way from Cranston and the chip brand.
Though some fans have been speculating that this could mean a new season for the show, we think between the release date, the sponsorship, and the new information released yesterday, a Super Bowl ad is more likely. While you may not be super familiar with this brand of popped corn chips, PopCorners is clearly going big this year with some help from the iconic "Breaking Bad" duo.
Reuniting one of TV's favorite teams
Now we know for certain that actor Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman will be joining Bryan Cranston on Super Bowl Sunday, thanks to a hint-filled YouTube teaser trailer released by PopCorners on January 19. The clip shows Paul seated in a lawn chair looking out at the desert, munching down on a bag of PopCorners chips while wearing a hazmat suit. Beside him is an empty chair, suggesting he's waiting for someone. As the shot pans out, we see a bullet-holed trailer, where Paul and Cranston's characters kept themselves busy cooking meth in the show's first few seasons (per Forbes). If you look closely, you can see the duct tape over the bullet holes on the door. Now that's attention to detail.
As the shot pans out, Paul's phone rings, and he answers, "Yo, what's up?" Who's on the other end? Will the seat next to him be filled? The ad ends with the show's theme music and "02.12.23" on the screen. A full ad is set to air during the Super Bowl. If you just want to watch the ad and not buy the snack, here's a list of recipes you can make for Super Bowl LVII instead.