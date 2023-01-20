PopCorners Teases New Breaking Bad Super Bowl LVII Commercial

"Breaking Bad" fans rejoice! Even though everyone's favorite science teacher-turned-meth king Walter White died in the show's finale, fans will get another chance to see actor Bryan Cranston's character on-screen with Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman (per Refinery 29 & Forbes). Cranston had previously teased the forthcoming ad in a cryptic Twitter post showing himself in his character's signature garb, amidst a merciless desert background and holding a big blue bag of PopCorners chips. The image was captioned "Breaking soon," followed by the date of the 2023 Super Bowl, heavily implying an ad was on its way from Cranston and the chip brand.

Though some fans have been speculating that this could mean a new season for the show, we think between the release date, the sponsorship, and the new information released yesterday, a Super Bowl ad is more likely. While you may not be super familiar with this brand of popped corn chips, PopCorners is clearly going big this year with some help from the iconic "Breaking Bad" duo.