Anna Faris Bares It All For An Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl Ad

Super Bowl Sunday is rapidly approaching, and fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are ready to see their teams vie for the championship. The Super Bowl is also one of the most hotly anticipated food "holidays" of the year – millions of pizzas get eaten alongside 1.25 billion chicken wings, 139.4 million pounds of avocados are smushed into guacamole, and 325.5 million gallons of beer are drunk, or 50 million cases, according to Restaurantware.

But let's not kid ourselves – many of us watch the big game for the ads. Super Bowl Sunday is a boon for the brands that score a spot. The huge viewing audience – an estimated 208 million people in the U.S. tuned in last year for Super Bowl LVI, according to the NFL – means potentially reaching thousands of new customers, and that's worth millions.

The networks know this, too. Networks carrying the game can charge a premium price for a 30-second ad spot. The going rate for last year's game was $6.5 million, per dotdigital. Over the years, we've seen memorable and instantly iconic commercials from Doritos, Budweiser, and Snickers with casts like Betty White, Keanu Reeves, and Cindy Crawford, per Vogue. Actress Anna Faris is joining the ranks with her first-ever Super Bowl commercial for Avocados From Mexico.