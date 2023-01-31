Anna Faris Bares It All For An Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl Sunday is rapidly approaching, and fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are ready to see their teams vie for the championship. The Super Bowl is also one of the most hotly anticipated food "holidays" of the year – millions of pizzas get eaten alongside 1.25 billion chicken wings, 139.4 million pounds of avocados are smushed into guacamole, and 325.5 million gallons of beer are drunk, or 50 million cases, according to Restaurantware.
But let's not kid ourselves – many of us watch the big game for the ads. Super Bowl Sunday is a boon for the brands that score a spot. The huge viewing audience – an estimated 208 million people in the U.S. tuned in last year for Super Bowl LVI, according to the NFL – means potentially reaching thousands of new customers, and that's worth millions.
The networks know this, too. Networks carrying the game can charge a premium price for a 30-second ad spot. The going rate for last year's game was $6.5 million, per dotdigital. Over the years, we've seen memorable and instantly iconic commercials from Doritos, Budweiser, and Snickers with casts like Betty White, Keanu Reeves, and Cindy Crawford, per Vogue. Actress Anna Faris is joining the ranks with her first-ever Super Bowl commercial for Avocados From Mexico.
Avocados are a magical super food in the newest ad
With the amount of guacamole consumed on Super Bowl Sunday, it's fitting that Avocados From Mexico has a spot during the game. They've gotten Anna Faris to bare nearly all as Eve stepping into the Garden of Eden. Although daunting – her wardrobe consisted of barely there undergarments – she felt better with the "massive amount of hair" she was outfitted with, per People. Faris expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to promote a brand and food she's passionate about.
Avocados From Mexico said that they're excited to be back for another Super Bowl ad this year, in a statement issued to People. This year's ad is being teased as "a story as old as time" and how a magical avocado changes everything. Last year the avocado company ran an ad featuring a colosseum tailgate that nearly turns sour but is saved by the power of delicious avocados and starred comedian Andy Richter as the emperor.
You can catch Anna Faris' debut as Eve in a teaser trailer on YouTube and keep an eye out for the full ad on Super Bowl Sunday, February 12.