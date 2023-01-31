Super Bowl LVII Menus Inspired By Your Favorite Teams

Football and food are a match made in heaven. Maybe it's a desire to fortify fans against the natural effects of alcohol consumption. Perhaps it's a result of the strong tailgating tradition that surrounds the sport. But, more likely than not, the two connected because football games are just so darn long. Not every sport takes hours to play: While game time officially clocks in at just an hour, they usually take three (via Rookie Road). The upshot is that you're likely to work up an appetite while watching, even if you're just sitting on your couch.

But that's just for football's regular season. When it comes to the Super Bowl, everything gets taken up a notch. A whopping 43% of people between the ages of 35 and 43 say that they watch the game (via Statista), and many of those are watching with friends. Over 103 million people plan to make it a group thing by hosting a party or attending someone else's (per NRF).

Which leads to the obvious question: what's on a Super Bowl menu? The usual stuff is solid. How can you go wrong with chicken wings, pizza, and nachos? But if you really want to get into the spirit, you can branch out a little and dip into the competing cities' culinary history. Both Philly and Kansas City are home to some crowd-pleasing food traditions — which aren't too tough to serve up to a crowd.