Häagen-Dazs Just Dropped A Butter Cookie Cone In 4 Flavors
Since the 1920s, novelty ice creams have been the frozen treat of choice for millions of people. When Iowa school teacher and part-time confectioner Christian Kent Nelson noticed a young boy wrestling with the difficult decision of whether to buy an ice cream cone or chocolate bar, Nelson began experimenting with a combination of the two treats. Nelson conferred with his friend, Russell Stover of Russell Stover Chocolates, to create the first chocolate-coated ice cream bar, I-Scream Bars, later changed to Eskimo Pies.
By 1922, one million Eskimo Pies were selling a year, sparking others to get in the game, including Klondike Bars and everyone's favorite summertime jingle, Good Humor. Since then, dozens of novelty treats, including popsicles, bars, cones, ice cream sandwiches, and the recently discontinued Choco Taco, have filled our freezers, per The Nibble. These portable frozen treats combine non-dairy, sherbet, sorbet, yogurt, or ice cream with everything from cookies and cake to candy, nuts, and fruit. While the original Good Humor was sold door-to-door, these nostalgic treats are now readily available in stores nationwide.
Today, Häagen-Dazs, a 60-year-old company started in 1960 by Reuben and Rose Mattus, announced its newest addition of novelty ice cream coming to the ice cream aisle.
Häagen-Dazs brings butter cookie cones to shelves
According to the company's press release, Häagen-Dazs' newest product, the Butter Cookie Cone, is available in four flavors: vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, and coffee. Each treat is unique, sitting atop a chocolate-lined butter cookie formed into a cone.
The Madagascar Vanilla Butter Cookie Cone is drizzled with caramel sauce and garnished with chocolate curls and cookie pieces. The Strawberry Butter Cookie Cone is topped with white chocolate curls, raspberry sauce, and cookie pieces. The Milk Chocolate Butter Cookie Cone contains chocolate fudge sauce, chocolate curls, and cookie pieces. Lastly, the Coffee Butter Cookie Cone has a double shot of caffeine with an espresso fudge sauce, roasted almonds, and cookie pieces. Each four-count box of Butter Cookie Cones is expected to retail at $8.99 and is available in select locations, with a full national rollout by April 2023 (via press release).
The launch taps into the take-home segment of the ice cream market, which accounts for the most significant share of the industry. According to an industry report, consumers increasingly see ice cream as a snack, increasing the potential for consumers to purchase it, a point echoed by Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream Chief Marketing Officer Elizabell Marquez, who called the growth of frozen snacks "explosive."