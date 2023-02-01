Häagen-Dazs Just Dropped A Butter Cookie Cone In 4 Flavors

Since the 1920s, novelty ice creams have been the frozen treat of choice for millions of people. When Iowa school teacher and part-time confectioner Christian Kent Nelson noticed a young boy wrestling with the difficult decision of whether to buy an ice cream cone or chocolate bar, Nelson began experimenting with a combination of the two treats. Nelson conferred with his friend, Russell Stover of Russell Stover Chocolates, to create the first chocolate-coated ice cream bar, I-Scream Bars, later changed to Eskimo Pies.

By 1922, one million Eskimo Pies were selling a year, sparking others to get in the game, including Klondike Bars and everyone's favorite summertime jingle, Good Humor. Since then, dozens of novelty treats, including popsicles, bars, cones, ice cream sandwiches, and the recently discontinued Choco Taco, have filled our freezers, per The Nibble. These portable frozen treats combine non-dairy, sherbet, sorbet, yogurt, or ice cream with everything from cookies and cake to candy, nuts, and fruit. While the original Good Humor was sold door-to-door, these nostalgic treats are now readily available in stores nationwide.

Today, Häagen-Dazs, a 60-year-old company started in 1960 by Reuben and Rose Mattus, announced its newest addition of novelty ice cream coming to the ice cream aisle.