How You Can Get Your Hands On One Of The Last Choco Tacos

Do you remember where you were when you heard the devastating news that Klondike's Choco Taco had been discontinued? Perhaps you hadn't eaten a Choco Taco since you ran after the ice cream truck as a kid, yet suddenly, you felt the need for the novelty ice cream. After 40 years, the waffle cone taco shell, filled with vanilla ice cream and dipped in chocolate, has been discontinued due to a drop in demand — not the PR stunt the company was accused of orchestrating (per Twitter).

Americans went through a similar loss in 2012 when pop culture snack, Twinkies, was discontinued by Hostess. Sold as two for a nickel back in 1930, news of the iconic junk food leaving supermarkets sparked adults rushing out to hoard the lunchbox treat of their youth. According to Huffington Post, desperate Americans were purchasing whole boxes of Twinkies on eBay for a staggering $200,000 or a single package for $5,000. Lucky for fans of the yellow sponge cake treat filled with sugary cream, the snack was saved and, according to Food Business News, saw a surge during the 2020 pandemic with net sales spiking 14%.

As of July 20, Change.org petitions were filed hoping to reverse Klondike's decision. Others took to Twitter to mourn Choco Taco, proclaiming, "America has fallen, and the dream is dead." To calm the unrest, Klondike has announced opportunities to get the endangered treat, begging the question, "What would you do #4aklondike?"