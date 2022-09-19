How You Can Get Your Hands On One Of The Last Choco Tacos
Do you remember where you were when you heard the devastating news that Klondike's Choco Taco had been discontinued? Perhaps you hadn't eaten a Choco Taco since you ran after the ice cream truck as a kid, yet suddenly, you felt the need for the novelty ice cream. After 40 years, the waffle cone taco shell, filled with vanilla ice cream and dipped in chocolate, has been discontinued due to a drop in demand — not the PR stunt the company was accused of orchestrating (per Twitter).
Americans went through a similar loss in 2012 when pop culture snack, Twinkies, was discontinued by Hostess. Sold as two for a nickel back in 1930, news of the iconic junk food leaving supermarkets sparked adults rushing out to hoard the lunchbox treat of their youth. According to Huffington Post, desperate Americans were purchasing whole boxes of Twinkies on eBay for a staggering $200,000 or a single package for $5,000. Lucky for fans of the yellow sponge cake treat filled with sugary cream, the snack was saved and, according to Food Business News, saw a surge during the 2020 pandemic with net sales spiking 14%.
As of July 20, Change.org petitions were filed hoping to reverse Klondike's decision. Others took to Twitter to mourn Choco Taco, proclaiming, "America has fallen, and the dream is dead." To calm the unrest, Klondike has announced opportunities to get the endangered treat, begging the question, "What would you do #4aklondike?"
What would you do for a Choco Taco?
Klondike seems to be wavering on its Choco Taco decision, emailing CNN Business, "The overwhelming support for Choco Taco has certainly made us reconsider our long-term plans. The team is working on a plan to bring it back, though it may take some time." In the meantime, the company is moving forward with a farewell tour. According to Klondike's Twitter account, fans in cities across the country have had the opportunity to enjoy one of the 912 Choco Tacos remaining at HQ by demonstrating what they would do for a Choco Taco.
Last seen in Bellingham, Washington, the farewell tour has been to California and Georgia, leaving 171.8 million Twitter followers guessing where Klondike would appear next. In addition, Klondike announced a digital scavenger hunt where participants can solve their way to secure one of the last Choco Tacos. To participate, log onto Klondike's official Instagram page on September 21, where you will be presented with an emoji rebus. Solve the puzzle, and you'll be given a different Klondike Instagram handle containing another rebus. Be one of the first 100 to get through all seven puzzles to unlock the digital freezer on Klondike's Instagram page (per Delish).
We'll have to wait and see how this contest plays out. But if history serves us correctly, there is still hope for Choco taco's return. In the meantime, you can try these homemade Choco Tacos to satisfy your nostalgia.