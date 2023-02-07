Peeps Pepsi Has Begun Its 2023 Rollout: Here's Where To Find It
While Pepsi may be trailing Coke when it comes to global sales, you can't say it's not trying its darndest to carve out a niche as the soda company with the most, umm, unique range of flavors. In the past, the brand has offered unconventional and limited-edition Pepsi flavors including chocolate marshmallow, graham cracker, and nutmeg soda, and of course, who could forget the 2021 Easter release of Pepsi x Peeps, available only as a sweepstakes prize?
Peeps-flavored Pepsi was apparently on hiatus for 2022, although it's possible that the company used a similar formula in the marshmallow-flavored soda that formed part of its summertime s'mores collection. It seems that someone must be buying these marshmallow sodas, since Pepsi Peeps is now back for another go-round in 2023, and this time the drink will be available to the general public. Even though we're still days away from the semi-official release, sharp-eyed Peeps Pepsi fans have already peeped it on certain store shelves.
Peeps Pepsi is sneaking into stores ahead of schedule
Pepsi isn't really publicizing its Peeps soda release too heavily this year — no giveaways, no promos, no massive advertising campaigns that we're aware of. According to The Krazy Koupon Lady, the product is meant to be available in both 20-ounce bottles and 10-packs of 7 ½-ounce mini cans from February 13 through April 7. Oddly enough, it stops being available before Easter Sunday, so you'll need to stock up ahead of the big day.
It seems the product isn't under much of an embargo, though, as sugary snack aficionado @markie_devo posted on Instagram this week to publicize sightings of the stuff in three different states a week prior to the release date. The post notes that the drink is already available at certain Walmarts in New York, South Carolina, and Ohio, while at least one Ohio Kroger is carrying it as well. Don't feel like stalking supermarket aisles for Pepsi Peeps? Amazon will be carrying it, too, although the online retailer is currently listing a ship date of February 12, so you'll still need to wait a few days to get your hands on it.