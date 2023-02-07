Peeps Pepsi Has Begun Its 2023 Rollout: Here's Where To Find It

Pepsi isn't really publicizing its Peeps soda release too heavily this year — no giveaways, no promos, no massive advertising campaigns that we're aware of. According to The Krazy Koupon Lady, the product is meant to be available in both 20-ounce bottles and 10-packs of 7 ½-ounce mini cans from February 13 through April 7. Oddly enough, it stops being available before Easter Sunday, so you'll need to stock up ahead of the big day.

It seems the product isn't under much of an embargo, though, as sugary snack aficionado @markie_devo posted on Instagram this week to publicize sightings of the stuff in three different states a week prior to the release date. The post notes that the drink is already available at certain Walmarts in New York, South Carolina, and Ohio, while at least one Ohio Kroger is carrying it as well. Don't feel like stalking supermarket aisles for Pepsi Peeps? Amazon will be carrying it, too, although the online retailer is currently listing a ship date of February 12, so you'll still need to wait a few days to get your hands on it.