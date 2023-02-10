KFC Is Dropping 5 Menu Staples To Make Room For New Flavors

We've gotten used to the KFC menu looking pretty much the same year after year. Buckets of fried chicken, pot pies, mashed potatoes and gravy, fluffy biscuits, fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies... Southern comfort food on a budget!

Unfortunately, all good things must eventually come to an end. Just as KFC pulled its potato wedges from the menu in 2020, per Today, the chain is now discontinuing several more items to further streamline its menu. We can respect that line of reasoning, but we also can't help but wonder what classics KFC is doing away with and what new items may be in store.

Well, there's nothing left for us to do but address the elephant in the room –- which beloved KFC staples will soon be joining the ranks of the other discontinued KFC items we desperately miss? Please, fried chicken gods and mashed potato goddesses, don't let it be the biscuits. Anything but the biscuits.