KFC's First-Ever Chicken Nuggets Have Finally Arrived

When it comes to fast food, people often have strong opinions about which chain has the best burgers and fries. Of course, this is no different with chicken nuggets, and fast food fans are split on where to find top-notch nuggets. We've even conducted polls to find out where to get the best chicken nuggets. In one poll, over 40% of people said Chick-Fil-A had the best chicken nuggets. But in a later poll, the Golden Arches took the crown and 35% of survey respondents said McDonald's had better nuggets.

Now, another chain is entering the chicken nuggets ring, and you may be surprised to learn who. According to Nation's Restaurant News, KFC is adding chicken nuggets to its menu for the first time. But how can a chicken chain not already have nuggets? While KFC has Beyond Fried Chicken Nuggets and popcorn chicken, this is the restaurant's first classic chicken nugget option that's made with real meat (per Nation's Restaurant News).