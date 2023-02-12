Jennifer Lopez's Dunkin' Order In The 2023 Super Bowl Ad Is A Classic Favorite

We all knew Ben Affleck would pose as a Dunkin' employee for a Super Bowl 2023 ad. It's been the worst-kept sports-slash-celebrity secret of the pre-game season, with clips, leaks, and surmisals galore. Fortunately, the hype delivered. In the high-profile advertisement, which aired during the first commercial break of the big game, Affleck took a low-profile approach, dressing like an average fast-food worker and interacting with unsuspecting fans. All with that unmistakable Boston accent you either love or hate. We love it! And so does his wife, Jennifer Lopez, apparently.

However, when she surprises Super Bowl viewers when a cameo drive-thru, the tongue was lashing out, not in. Scolding her famous hubby as he fumbles with orders and poses for selfies, she demands some answers. "What are you doing here?, she asks, "Is that what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" Before even waiting for his justification for hanging out with donuts all day, she tosses out a four-word line revealing her Dunkin' passion.