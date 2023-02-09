Ben Affleck Proves Dreams Come True In Dunkin' Super Bowl 2023 Ad

This Super Bowl Sunday, Dunkin' will be airing its first Super Bowl ad accompanied by actor Ben Affleck. This has been hinted at over the past week, as Dunkin' has shared cryptic messages on Instagram, such as "Something's Ben Brewing." "We're airing our first-ever Super Bowl ad this year, but you'll have to tune in on Sunday to see what's 'Ben' brewing," chief marketing officer Jill Nelson said (per Good Morning America). This, along with the Instagram posts, is the only information the brand will offer until the commercial airs Sunday, February 12.

At first, it's possible the "Ben" in question could have been any number of celebrities, but in a new Instagram post, Affleck's voice can be heard through the Dunkin' drive-thru. Commenters and fans quickly caught on, writing "Ben Affleck and Dunkin' are 2 of my favorite things," and "Ben Affleck is that you?" It seems that the internet feels pretty confident they've cracked the Dunkin' mystery.