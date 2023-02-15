Subway Is Apparently Up For Sale - Here's What It Could Mean For Lunch

Subway, the established and widespread sandwich chain known globally for the absurd number of combos you can make there (and also, that one time someone found a tooth in their sandwich...) is allegedly now up for sale. The company has hired financial services company JP Morgan to assist with the process, CNN reported this week.

Founded in 1965 by Fred Deluca and Peter Buck in Bridgeport, Connecticut with just $1,000, the sandwich shop was originally called Pete's Drive-In: Super Submarines. The chain grew dramatically to have around 37,000 stores in over 100 countries. It is run under a franchise model and continues to be privately owned.

Peter Buck, the last remaining member of Subway's original founders, passed away in 2021. That change, coupled with an impressive financial turnaround, suggests that the higher-ups at Subway feel that now is the right time to explore a sale. The chain's current CEO John Chidsey, who came on board in 2019 and is the former executive chairman and chief executive of Burger King, has really driven positive growth for Subway.