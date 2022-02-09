TikTok Is Shocked At Someone Allegedly Finding A Tooth In A Subway Sandwich

Subway is no stranger to controversies that might scare away the average customer. In recent months, the international sandwich chain has gone viral on social media for everything from the gross way employees clean knives to a questionable hiring practice taking place in some locations.

In addition to these incidents, Subway has also been accused of being less than forthcoming about its food. Customers have complained that the chain's off-smelling turkey is even worse than its tuna (which also came under fire in late 2021 because people aren't convinced Subway's tuna is real). Others have taken issue with more specific Subway menu items and ingredients, such as its stem-on jalapeños. Now, Subway is once again the subject of social media chatter for a more recent, isolated occurrence: One customer found what looked like a human tooth in their steak and cheese sandwich, and they shared the evidence on TikTok.