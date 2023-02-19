President Jimmy Carter's White House Dinners Were Just As Wholesome As He Was

Jimmy Carter, our oldest living former POTUS and a national treasure if ever there was one, is now in hospice care at what is probably the end of a very long life – despite being diagnosed with cancer in 2015, he's survived until the age of 98. During the 40+ years since he left office, Carter has kept busy helping to build houses with Habitat for Humanity and even serving as an ad hoc diplomat of sorts, such as the time he successfully negotiated the release of an imprisoned missionary from North Korea. Still, what we'll remember him for most fondly as we reminisce in years to come is the way he brought a touch of much-needed down-home informality to the White House.

In an interview former White House chef Henry Haller gave to the Gerald R. Ford Foundation in 2010, he described Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter as "nice people" who would sometimes drop by the kitchen to thank him, but apparently, he didn't have to jump through any culinary hoops to please them. "They wanted to live like the average American," he said, describing the couple as "very frugal." Actually, as the former POTUS once told Oprah, the Carters were a bit worried that the White House kitchens wouldn't be able to prepare the "country food" they favored, but upon sending a staffer to inquire, they were assured, "Yeah, we've been cooking that kind of meal for the servants for the last 20 years."