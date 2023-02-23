The Most Underrated Chick-Fil-A Menu Items, According To The Company's Menu Director - Exclusive
We've all got our favorites when it comes to the Chick-fil-A menu. Some of us stand by the original chicken sandwich through thick and thin; others never stray from nuggets no matter what; some go for the grilled options every time. You really can't go wrong no matter what you choose. Naturally, most of us gravitate to the chicken offerings when crafting our next meal at Chick-fil-A (duh, right?). There's absolutely nothing wrong with that, given that we're talking about the number one chicken fast food chain in the country.
However, we're probably not the first to insist that everything Chick-fil-A offers is high-quality, delicious, and downright craveable, whether it features chicken or not. From the sides to the drinks, desserts, and lighter fare, every item you can order from Chick-fil-A is bound to satisfy. Add to that the company's most recent menu addition, a cauliflower sandwich, which is currently testing in several markets before hopefully rolling out nationwide. With that, we can say there is truly something on the menu to delight anyone and everyone.
Of course, that doesn't mean some items don't get more love than others. The chicken sandwich and the signature nuggets are consistently the most popular items on the menu year after year. But those who work behind the curtain at Chick-fil-A say some other items are worth paying more attention to. Specifically, Mashed spoke exclusively with the Director of Menu and Packaging at Chick-fil-A, Leslie Neslage, on a recent trip to the company's headquarters and test kitchen. The indisputable expert on all things Chick-fil-A revealed the most underrated menu items worth considering on your next trip through their impressive drive-thru.
Look beyond the chicken on Chick-fil-A's menu
If you thought Chick-fil-A was only meant to satisfy your cravings for fried chicken and a carb-loaded lunch in the form of sandwiches and fries, then you need to think again. That's not coming from us — it's coming straight from a Chick-fil-A executive. Menu and Packaging Director Leslie Neslage says some of the chain's healthier and lesser-known items make for a worthy treat for your tastebuds.
"Our salad platform is remarkable," said Neslage. She added that "it's a great way to add variety" to your routine Chick-fil-A order. On top of that, the quality of the ingredients and the kitchen protocols make for an entree that will taste like anything but a fast food meal. "They're made fresh daily, multiple times throughout the day. We have produce trucks delivering Chick-Fil-A produce throughout the entire day," she said.
Another part of the menu that deserves a second glance is the beverages. Sure, Chick-fil-A's tea, whether you like it sweet or unsweet, may be the stuff of legends, but it stands beside a mighty legion of delicious drinks. And we don't mean the soda selection. "On the beverage front, I love our Sunjoy. It is our Chick-fil-A lemonade and sweet tea blended together," noted Neslage. Of course, don't forget about the chain's fresh squeezed lemonade and diet lemonade, along with rotating drink specials like Cloudberry Sunjoy, which debuted in 2022.
Finally, if you're looking to round out the meal with something that isn't waffle fries, Neslage says the second most popular side dish on the menu is undoubtedly the chain's mac and cheese. Chick-fil-A's version is super creamy, with tons of cheese sauce and melted cheese on top. Add it to your salad and Sunjoy, and you'll forget you even came for chicken in the first place.
Chick-fil-A's new cauliflower sandwich is available at select locations in Colorado, North Carolina, and South Carolina.