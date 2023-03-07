CEO Of Starbucks Howard Schultz To To Testify Before The Senate Help Committee

It started with a successful vote at a Buffalo, New York, location in December 2021. By February 2022, Starbucks workers' unionization efforts had spread to at least 19 states. Fast-forward to December 8, and workers at 262 stores in close to 40 states had voted to continue what Buffalo started (via CNBC). The movement is still growing as more Starbucks locations try to unionize. But there's been major pushback from the corporate side of the picture.

Employees have alleged that Starbucks is illegally union-busting, and the National Labor Relations Board even got involved when interim CEO Howard Schultz said that Starbucks would increase wages – but only for employees in nonunion stores. The NLRB has also filed complaints related to accusations that the company fired and spied on employees as well as closed down Starbucks stores.

Senator Bernie Sanders has been trying to get Schultz to testify in front of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, and today, Schultz has agreed to do so