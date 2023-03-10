Chopped Star Maneet Chauhan's Best Tip For Making Clear Broth Without A Raft

If you're ever in doubt about how to cook something, asking a chef is always a great place to start. Not only are they often trained and have kitchen experience, but they can also clue the home chef into tips and tricks for making the best meal. Food Network star and "Tournament of Champions" winner, Maneet Chauhan is no stranger to doling out advice and sharing cooking tips for the home cook. Chauhan's Instagram is filled with videos of flavor-packed recipes that can easily be at home. Her cooking style and recipes often represent her Indian heritage, combined with her love of spices.

Chauhan is known to her fellow chefs as the spice queen because of her expert use of seasonings in her food. She even has her own line of dried spices that can be used in savory dishes, desserts, and even cocktails. While many people may be intimidated to cook Indian food due to the sheer amount of spices, she hopes to change people's perspectives with her cooking. When it comes to making soups or consommes, the spice queen makes an exception to using ground spices.