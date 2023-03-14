The Tear-Jerking Reason David Schwimmer Is Joining GBBO
David Schwimmer is returning to the spotlight for a guest appearance on "The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off" (per People). The GBBO charity spin-off enlists celebrities from all professions and walks of life to raise money for cancer research. Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, English pop star Ellie Goulding, and famous Scottish actor James McAvoy are just a few of the famous guests to have appeared on the special, which donates a whopping 100% of proceeds to the foundation.
Schwimmer, best known for his portrayal of the boyish Ross Geller in the popular 90s sitcom "Friends," will be among the next batch of stars vying for the title of best celebrity baker. Although he's a familiar face, much of Schwimmer's personal life has remained private over the years. However, since he's joined the cast of the next "Celebrity Bake Off," the actor has opened up about how his family and friends' struggles with cancer inspired him to join the competition.
David Schwimmer has lost family and close friends to cancer
In an exclusive interview with Mirror, actor David Schwimmer said that he's lost family members to cancer — both his grandmother and his daughter's grandmother passed away from the disease. His sister also faced a battle with cancer, and thankfully, she survived. In 2021, Schwimmer's "Friends" costar, James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther the iconic Central Perk barista, tragically passed away from prostate cancer. He tells Mirror that joining "Celebrity Bake Off" is less about winning, and more about making a meaningful impact. "I am just grateful I can help in any small way. I am here to have fun. I am here to raise money for a great charity," Schwimmer said.
Schwimmer added that he's a huge fan of "The Great British Baking Show," and as it turns out, judge Paul Hollywood reciprocates the fandom. Hollywood told Mirror that it was almost impossible not to "fangirl" over the star's presence. While he's joining the show with pure intentions, we're looking forward to watching Schwimmer pour his passion for charity into show-stopping scones, meringues, and biscuits. English viewers will see him in action when "Celebrity Bake Off" airs on Sunday, March 19.