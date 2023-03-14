The Tear-Jerking Reason David Schwimmer Is Joining GBBO

David Schwimmer is returning to the spotlight for a guest appearance on "The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off" (per People). The GBBO charity spin-off enlists celebrities from all professions and walks of life to raise money for cancer research. Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, English pop star Ellie Goulding, and famous Scottish actor James McAvoy are just a few of the famous guests to have appeared on the special, which donates a whopping 100% of proceeds to the foundation.

Schwimmer, best known for his portrayal of the boyish Ross Geller in the popular 90s sitcom "Friends," will be among the next batch of stars vying for the title of best celebrity baker. Although he's a familiar face, much of Schwimmer's personal life has remained private over the years. However, since he's joined the cast of the next "Celebrity Bake Off," the actor has opened up about how his family and friends' struggles with cancer inspired him to join the competition.