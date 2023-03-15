I Ate Nothing But Dollar Tree Food For 3 Days

I don't remember quite when I started shopping at Dollar Tree. I've long been a fan of dollar stores. However, at some point, there seemed to be a big shift in how dollar stores operated. It wasn't the extra penny that bugged me, but the fact that stores calling themselves Dollar General and Family Dollar were selling items for considerably more than a buck: The nerve! I switched my loyalties over to Dollar Tree when I found out that it was the last surviving chain where everything really was priced at just $1.

Initially, I just purchased toiletries, cleaning supplies, and cheesy novelty items, but then I soon started expanding into Dollar Tree's grocery options, as well. While there are some Dollar Tree foods you should never buy, there are certain items that I now purchase regularly (more on these later).

I'm lucky enough to live just five blocks away from a Dollar Tree, but I guess you'd call the rest of my neighborhood a food desert, or at least a grocery desert: There are taquerias aplenty, as well as a few fast food places and a great Middle Eastern restaurant, but the nearest grocery stores are several miles away. I started wondering how I would get along if I did all my grocery shopping at Dollar Tree, so as an experiment, I spent a few days eating nothing but foods that were purchased there.